Celebrities on Twitter react to Junaid Jamshed’s demise

The tragic death of former pop-star turned preacher Junaid Jamshed left the entire nation in shock after the Islamabad-bound flight PK-661 crashed Wednesday evening leaving 48 passengers dead.

Junaid Jamshed’s wife Nahya, and Deputy Commissioner Osama Ahmed Waraich were also among the passengers on the ill-fated plane.

Junaid Jamshed was a national icon, known for his musical hits from the days of ‘Vital Signs’ to his solo career and subsequently, for becoming a religious preacher. His demise drew an outpour of grief from all circles of the Pakistani society, from cricketers to journalists and TV stars – everyone left saddened by the plane crash tragedy and the death of the ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ icon Junaid Jamshed.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news:

why did you leave me without saying goodbye @JunaidJamshedPK To God we belong & to Him shall we return…#JaanJaanPakistan

— salman ahmad (@sufisal) December 7, 2016

Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash. Prayers for the deceased. Rest in peace Junaid Jamshed, a great human being

— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) December 7, 2016

A good man lost today rest in peace my brother until we meet again #Junaidjamshed

— ali azmat (@RealAliAzmat) December 7, 2016

Heart is bleeding for the lives lost, condolences to the family. We lose another icon.. this is just so so sad. #PK661 #JunaidJamshed

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 7, 2016

My Heart is full of Sadness,I lost a very dear Friend #JunaidJamshed today.We lost Great Human Being, True Ambassador of Islam #RIP Brother.

— waqar younis (@waqyounis99) December 7, 2016

No words 😭#sadday #Junaidjamshed pic.twitter.com/V1cpS0LoJN

— Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) December 7, 2016

You will be missed Junaid bhai. #JunaidJamshed pic.twitter.com/X7uk4mCHtF

— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) December 7, 2016

Shocked & saddened by the tragic PIA plane crash near HavelIan. May Allah give the families of the deceased courage to bear their loss.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 7, 2016

Travel well my https://t.co/qhI6jUHrZQ in a better world now didn’t know I was meeting you for da last time 2 weeks ago… pic.twitter.com/2i91eIQcys

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 7, 2016

My heart goes out to the families whose loved ones were lost. May Allah make it easy. Let’s say Fatiha for all & sp Junaid Jamshed bhai RIP

— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) December 7, 2016

Loss of words. Shocking. Condolences to the families of all the passengers. Junaid bhaee 🙁 #PIAcrash

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 7, 2016

PIA plane crash in Pakistan. My friend @JunaidJamshedPK was on the flight also, My heart goes out to all families who lost their loved 1’s

— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 7, 2016

RIP. My Condolences to the bereaved families of the PIA Flight crash. We lost an artist in Junaid Jamshed. May God Bless all! Ameen pic.twitter.com/1KkZgujiyk

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 7, 2016

It is confirmed that my friend & neighbour Junaid Jamshed was indeed on the unfortunate flight. Allah have mercy. #PIA

— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) December 7, 2016

The voice of my youth, the voice of my generation….#JunaidJamshed you will be sorely missed. Prayers for all the departed on #pk661

— Huma A. Shah (@humaamirshah) December 7, 2016

Sad news coming from Pakistan, prayers are with the families of the passengers, #pk661@JunaidJamshedPK Inna lilah wa Inna ilahi Rajioun

— Kabir Ali (@Imkabirali) December 7, 2016

