Gigi Hadid opens up about her battle with Hashimoto’s disease

Recently it was revealed to the world that model Gigi Hadid has been battling with Hashimoto’s disease for two years. Speaking to Elle.comabout the condition, Hadid said: “My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year. I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease. It’s now been two years since taking the medication for it.”

And the model shared that due to the illness, she was determined not to drop anymore weight prior to gracing the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place in Paris, France, earlier this week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“So for the (Victoria’s Secret) show I didn’t want to lose any more weight,” she said. The leading Hollywood star revealed that she is frustrated by the disease because all she wants is to have ‘muscles in the right place’ instead of having her body attic her toned limbs. “I just want to have muscles in the right place, and if my butt can get a little perkier, then that’s good,” she added.

