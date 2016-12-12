Iran sentences 12 to jail because of their ‘un-Islamic’ Instagram photos

Iran has jailed 12 people working in the fashion industry for “spreading prostitution” through photos posted online.

The 12 men and women have been penalised for up to six years for posting photos of ‘un-Islamic acts’ on Instagram. Subsequently, they have been banned from working in fashion and will not be allowed to leave the country for two years after completing their sentences, reportsIlna News.

They were also charged with spreading a “Western-style culture of nudity.” The defendants plan to appeal against the charges.

