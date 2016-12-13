Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 in Lahore witnesses colossal success!

LAHORE: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s No.1 real estate website, concluded its two-day realty affair, Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 (Lahore), on Sunday, November 11, 2016. The biggest property event of the year congregated real estate developers, agents, investors, buyers and sellers under one roof at the Expo Centre in Johar Town, Lahore.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Regional Chairman and Vice President MianRehman Aziz cut the ribbon on the first day to inaugurate the event, while on the second day Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Saiful Muluk Khokhar was the chief guest.

Real estate developers from across the country showcased their projects at the event, while property agents interacted with potential investors and genuine buyers. Zaitoon Group, Fast Marketing Consultants Pvt Ltd, Indigo Developers, Vertex Marketing, Athar’s Marketing Network, The Springs Apartment Homes, Square One, Sheranwala Heights, Icon Valley, DHA Bahawalpur and DHA Multan were among the prominent exhibitors of the event.

The footfall remained high on the first day of the event, while response on the second day was even more overwhelming. People from all walks of life converged at the Expo Centre to revel in the real estate goodness Zameen.com had planned for them.

Towards the end of the event, Zameen.com presented commemorative shields to exhibitors and also gave away exciting prizes including smartphones, televisions, microwave ovens, power banks, and much more to the lucky draw winners.

“We are proud to have put on a successful property expo for the second time in 2016. The remarkable turnout surpassed our expectations, which makes us believe that all of our efforts have paid off,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan.

“We are all set to hold a property expo on December 24 and 26 in Islamabad and another in Karachi on January 7 and 8. As Pakistan’s No.1 property website, we promise to continue organising such real estate events in the future,” he added.

Zameen.com is Pakistan’s premier real estate website. Founded in 2006, the portal now boasts a highly skilled team of over 750 employees. It flaunts monthly traffic of over 3.5 million visitors and has more than 11,000 agencies on board.

