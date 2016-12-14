Early completion of Hoshab-Sorab highway under CPEC a milestone in the history of Pakistan

GWADAR/TURBAT: Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Lieutenant General Muhammed Afzal highlighted that it was another landmark in the history of Pakistan that under CPEC objectives they have completed major portions of road communication in Baluchistan to connect western route via different national arteries for trade convoy to Gwadar.

Following the inauguration ceremony of 448km Hoshab-Sorab highway under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohammed Nawaz Sharif, Exclusively talking to this scribe FWO Chief said that a national task was laid on FWO that successfully achieved by the organization within the stipulated time and future development projects would also prove valued providence for Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to the workers of FWO, those who lost their lives while constructing roads communication under CPEC between Khunjerab and Gwadar. It is true that the opportunities in the region will open new venues for the Pakistani people particularly Baluchistan and the trade will reach the neighboring and the Gulf courtiers around DG Afzal told.

DG Afzal said FWO contributing tremendously towards a prosperous and progressive Pakistan with its professional excellence and movement towards new peaks of engineering competence in nation building projects.

He said the roads infrastructure would prove significance in the building our future geographically while connecting Pakistan with China through Kashghar to Gwadar Seaport by the different net of highways, railways, and pipelines these would ultimately boost economic activities under CPEC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION