Burka Avenger raises funds for education

Burka Avenger hosted a Meet & Greet session to raise funds for education at Fun City, Islamabad on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Pakistani superstar and Burka Avenger creator Haroon made a special appearance at the event and presented a cheque of Rs 200,000 to The Citizens Foundation (TCF). These funds were raised through sale of the Burka Avenger action figures nationwide.

The event started with a screening of one of the episodes of the Burka Avenger series and was followed by a meet and greet session. Children and parents alike enjoyed the event and participated in the activities including singing, quiz competitions and even a dance off.

Burka Avenger is Pakistan’s first ever full-length animated TV series. The series has won multiple international awards and accolades (including International Emmy Nominee). Recently, the brand launched its own merchandise line which is available in Leisure Club stores across Pakistan and online. Burka Avenger products are also available for sale at Fun City all December. For every Burka Avenger action figure sold, Rs 100 ($1) is donated to The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to help educate Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Haroon said “Burka Avenger is a Pakistani superhero and the most watched children’s TV series in Pakistan. The show focuses on the importance of education and addressing social issues. This is another way Burka Avenger is contributing to the cause of education in Pakistan.”

A special auction of Burka Avenger picture frames signed by Haroon himself was also conducted. All proceeds from the auction were also donated to The Citizens Foundation (TCF).

So far, Burka Avenger has raised Rs 200,000 through sale of its action figures. A cheque for this was presented to TCF representative Brig (R) Akhtar Pervez. TCF issued a written statement to Burka Avenger that states “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Unicorn Black for the contribution in the amount of PKR 200,000.00 towards Education. Thank you for the invaluable gift, it will make all the difference in the lives of children from less privileged communities who would have otherwise never seen the inside of a classroom.TCF remains committed to the cause of education. It is a movement that needs ardent supporters like Burka Avenger because only education can pave way for a brighter and progressive Pakistan.”

Burka Avenger is a multi-award winning animated TV series that features Jiya as the inspirational school teacher and her alter ego, the super-heroine Burka Avenger. Her use of books and pens as projectile weapons is symbolic on many levels. Burka Avenger fights for Justice, Peace and Education for all.

The series initially launched in Pakistan in 2013 and instantly shot to worldwide fame and is currently airing, and is the most watched children’s show in Pakistan and Afghanistan. No other TV or film production in the history of Pakistan has garnered as much international attention and recognition. Time Magazine named Burka Avenger as one of the most influential characters of 2013. The series has also been successfully launched to great success on Zee network in India.

