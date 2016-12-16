Junoon 25 is a mystical magical journey in the key of Funna: Coming Soon on Taazi!

Taazi, Pakistan’s first legal music app & website, is bestowed to exclusively launch Junoon’s upcoming album ‘DOOR’ in Pakistan, this coming year in January. As part of their grand release, the first song of the album ‘Door Bohat Door’ is releasing on Friday, 16th December, 2016. The song will be released along with a beautiful music video featuring Waseem Akram and his stunning wife Shainera Akram. Supermodel Rabia Butt will also be seen as part of this flourishing journey. The video brilliantly shot in Gwadar Baluchistan, is directed by young & talented Pakistani filmmaker Humza Yousuf & his team. You can watch the video on Taazi.com/Junoon:

http://taazi.com/door-bohat-door-official-teaser-by-salman-ahmad/play/

Previously, we announced the collaboration with the iconic band Junoon, that the entire Junoon catalogue with an exciting new album will be released exclusively on Taazi in Pakistan. Today, all the albums of Junoon are available on Taazi and now as promised, Salman Ahmad is moving forward with his upcoming Junoon 25 album. Please see the link below to watch BTS of the music video:

http://taazi.com/behind-the-scenes-door-bohat-door-junoon-silver-anniversary-by-junoon/play/

Celebrating 25 years of soul-stirring, timeless & ageless music all around the world, Junoon is releasing their most awaited album’s first song this December. Junoon 25 will be marked in history with another tremendous success, as it go beyond all the musical horizons with its ever-lasting vision.

Salman Ahmad being a philanthropist is on a mission to spread love and peace around the world, and his concert on December 10th in New Jersey along with the Academy & Grammy award-winning American rock legend, Melissa Etheridge was another sign of his unbeatable efforts. Please watch Melissa Etheridge’s shout out to Junoon’s Silver Anniversary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5DPYzf7MbM

Moreover, Junoon dedicate its entire 25 years to the Nation’s icon and his closest friend, Junaid Jamshed. While talking about this album and his best friend, Junaid Jamshaid, Salman Ahmad said:

“Junoon silver anniversary DOOR releases Dec 16, DOOR is dedicated to the memory of our brother Junaid Jamshed. The journey is the destination.” Further mentioning Junaid Jamshaid he also said that: “He wanted to see Junoon’s Silver Anniversary successful as something that could potentially raise the morale of Pakistanis.”

Taazi has exclusive rights to digitally distribute the entire Junoon collection along with a brand new album DOOR, in Pakistan territory.

