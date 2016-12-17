Attack on Imambargah averted; terrorist killed

HYDERABAD, Dec. 16: A terrorist was killed by Rangers close to Imam Ali Imambargah Amani Shah colony Latifabad No.11 here Friday while another made good his escape. Two suspects riding on motorcycle approaching close to Imambargah were spotted by Rangers on duty. Rangers Jawans signaled them to stop but instead they started to run away by firing on law enforcers after throwing a grenade towards them. Rangers retaliated and as a result, one terrorist was killed while another ran escaped through small lanes. The jacket of killed terrorist when searched was full of explosives defused by bomb disposal squad. Rangers have launched a search operation in the area.

