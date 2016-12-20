Scholarly paper of Culture Health

Youhanabad is an area of Lahore in Pakistan, most populous city in the world. Lahore is also a historical center in South Asia because it’s the hub of Pakistan by economic, political, transportation, entertainment and educational .province of Punjab, the second largest metropolitan area in Pakistan. Lahore is a main cultural center of the Punjab region and the largest Punjabi city in Pakistan. Youhanabad is the largest town of Lahore where the Christian community lives in large number. It is located on the 19 kilometer Ferozpur Road, Lahore.

The word of Youhanabad latterly means “shelter of God” and more than 2, 00,000 people live in Youhanabad. Around almost or more than four largest churches in Youhanabad. Here the Christian community celebrates there festival “Christmas and Easter” with great dignity, simplicity, and prosperity. On these4 festivals the Christian community organized some programs like Easter, Christmas bazaar, community dinners, holy song singing competitions and gift exchange parties held in different churches grounds.

In March 2015, there was two major terrorist bomb blast held in Youhanabad and more than 100 people were died. It’s a great loss for the families those suffer that bad incidence. Here mostly people settled from other cities of Pakistan since last many years.

Positive practices or points in this community are to take a sun bath in the winter season. Their standard of education is quite good, in Youhanabad many English medium schools are situated with less schooling fees.

For bringing more improvement in this community the authorities must look into the issue of health, cleanliness and improve the infrastructure. There have no any hospitals and clinics in this area and people having poor health practices. Because some of the people are not finically not strong and roads are under developed. Mostly young adults and teenagers are using the cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption from smoke shops. These shops are situated inYouhanabad large number.

Health education: health education is target task on lungs and oral (mouth) cancer and also liver diseases like hepatitis B, C, and cirrhosis of the liver.

Prevention: delivered education upon side effects of alcohol and cigarette consumption. Short-term effects of alcohol consumption include intoxication and dehydration. Long-term effects of alcohol include changes in the metabolism of liver and in the brain. In 2014 World Health Organization reported found that harmful alcohol consumption caused about 3.3 million deaths annually worldwide.

Some effects of alcohol consumption are beneficial, it has been shown to decrease the risk of the death for individual ages 55+ and decrease the risk of ischemic heart disease.

Smoking is responsible for several diseases such as cancer. In long term chronic respiratory diseases and also heart diseases as well as premature death. According to the American Lung Association, 90% of male lung cancer patients develop their disease due to smoking. In addition, the male smokers are 23 times more likely to develop lung cancer than those who never smoked. Females’ smokers are 13 times more likely to develop lung cancer than who never smoked. In addition to lung cancer smokers also have a significantly higher risk of developing:

Bladder cancer

Kidney cancer

Mouth cancer

Stomach cancer

Cervical cancer

Ovarian cancer

Breast cancer

Other diseases are including:

Cardiovascular (heart) disease

Stroke

Health protection people are aware of the side effects of cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption are the basic reason for multiple diseases. Cigarette smoking acts synergistically with oral contraceptives to increase the risk for coronary heart disease and some forms of cerebrovascular disease with alcohol to increase the risk of cancer of the larynx, oral cavity, and esophagus.

According to this model Health promotion theory describes to change the community negative health practices from positive health practices in different stages. I used this model to change negative health practice and educate the community to follow the right practice that used for healthy life.

Promotion of health: after a survey found it that young adults and teenagers in society both need to be educated about to avoid the cigarette and alcohol consumption. Smoking and consumption of alcohol can also lead to much nonfetal but extremely unpleasant condition which severely reduced the quality of a life.

Health promotion intervention for prevention and cessation of smoking and alcohol are thought to involve a three-tiered approach. Rehabilitation is a method to incorporate the principles of inducing change at an individual level to a change in social norms in the community and efforts to promote the health of the population. Through the media and some rehabilitation center, we saved our young generation from alcohol and cigarette smoking.

