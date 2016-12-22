Systems Limited bags a Gold Award for Top 10 IT Exporter

LAHORE: Systems Limited, the leading next-generation IT and software company of Pakistan, is honored to be presented a Gold Award for Top 10 IT Exporter at the PSEB IT Awards 2016 ceremony held at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad. Mr. Asif Peer, CEO, and MD of Systems Limited received the award from Mrs. Anusha Rehman Khan, a member of the National Assembly and Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The ceremony was jointly organized by PSEB and Ministry of IT and Telecom to recognize, motivate and support technology innovation and IT excellence in the ever-evolving Information and Communications Technology industry of Pakistan.

At this occasion, Asif Peer, CEO Systems Limited said “Since 1977, the company has been innovating for the growth of IT industry in Pakistan and contributing to strengthening Pakistan’s brand image globally. We are honored to receive this award and we will continue to act as a conduit of opportunity to create employments in Pakistan and contribute more Foreign Direct Investment in the country by capitalizing on our intellectual capital, innovation, and responsible actions.”

PESB’s inaugural IT award ceremony was graced by esteemed public officials, senior executives from the IT & Telecom sector and the diplomatic community representing top IT export destinations. The ceremony commenced with a welcome address from Director PSEB, followed by a documentary on Pakistan’s IT industry, the highlight of PSEB’s activities, success stories of Top IT Exporters and award distribution. It ended on a graceful note with Chief Guest’s address, group photo, and a delightful Hi Tea.

