Zameen.com to hold property expo in Islamabad on Dec 24, 25

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s premier real estate website, is set to hold the Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 for the second time in Islamabad at the Pak-China Friendship Centre on December 24 and 25. The two-day event will gather renowned real estate developers, agents, buyers and sellers under one roof.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industries President Abdul Rauf Alam will be the chief guest and will also inaugurate the event.

Earthlink Real Estate, Royal Mall & Residency, Riverwalk, Capital Residencia, Zeeshan Estate, Wah Model Town, DHA Bahawalpur, Square One, and DHA Multan will be among the prominent exhibitors of the event.

Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 Islamabad (December) will provide an opportunity to real estate enthusiasts to discuss potential investment options and other aspects of the realty market with experts.

The expo will not only be about real estate, as food stalls and a play area will also be set up to entertain families and kids. KFC, Cone Heads, The Emperor’s Table and many others will be offering scrumptious delights to keep visitors energised and invigorated at the event.

“We are really excited, as this is the second time we are going to hold a realty affair in Islamabad on such a grand scale. The event will mark another milestone in the development of the property sector of Pakistan,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan. “Even this time around we have left no stone unturned to converge prominent projects, real estate developers, buyers and sellers at the Pak-China Friendship Centre and we are confident that the event will be a rip-roaring success.”

Founded in 2006 by the Ali Khan brothers, Zameen.com has come to the forefront of Pakistan’s real estate sector as the biggest property portal in the country. With over 750 employees, the portal has offices in 11 and presence in 30 cities of Pakistan. It boasts more than 11,000 registered agencies and a monthly traffic of over 3.5 million visitors.

