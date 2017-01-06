Zameen.com to hold property expo in Karachi on Jan 7, 8

KARACHI: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate website, is set to hold its first property affair of the year, Zameen.com Property Expo 2017 (Karachi), on January 7 and 8 at the Expo Centre, University Road, Karachi.

AKD Group Chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi will be the chief guest on the first day, while Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan Chairman MohsinSheikhani will attend as the chief guest on the second day of the event.

Noteworthy real estate developers and agents such as Property Legends Real Estate Consultants and Builders, Square One, The Springs Apartment Homes, Gwadar Sea View Housing Scheme, Vertex Marketing, Ather’s Marketing Network and many others will exhibit at the event and come in direct contact with visitors.

The portal organised its first exclusive real estate event in Karachi in April 2016, which saw a massive footfall of highly targeted visitors, and the Zameen.com Property Expo 2017 (Karachi) will be the second property event on such a large scale in the city by the sea.

The event will not only converge real estate developers, agents, buyers and sellers under one roof, but will also provide families with the opportunity to participate in fun activities, win exciting prizes and enjoy scrumptious meals.

“This time around we have orchestrated even more robust strategies to gather everyone with even the slightest interest in the property sector at the Expo Centre in Karachi for a weekend full of information exchange and on-the-spot deals. We believe that the upcoming event will surpass our previous expo held in Karachi in many ways,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan. “As Pakistan’s premier real estate website, we do not plan to stop here, as we have scheduled many more events for real estate aficionados in the time to come.”

Founded in 2006 by the Ali Khan brothers, Zameen.com has grown to become Pakistan’s largest real estate website boasting more than 750 employees with offices in 11 and presence in 30 cities across the country. The portal flaunts more than 11,000 registered agents and a monthly traffic of over 3.5 million visitors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION