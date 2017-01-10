Zameen.com successfully wraps up its first property expo of 2017 in Karachi

KARACHI: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s premier and the most trusted real estate website, concluded its flagship reality event, the two-day Zameen.com Property Expo 2017, in Karachi on January 8. The event was held at the Expo Centre, University Road and was the portal’s 6th successful property expo in 12 months.

The event saw a massive footfall of more than 80,000 visitors and converged real estate developers, agents, buyers and sellers under one roof for a weekend full of information exchange, on-the-spot deals and many other fun activities.

AKD Group Chairman Akeel Karim Dhedhi was the chief guest on the first day, while on the second day Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan Chairman MohsinSheikhani attended the event as the chief guest.

Over 75 exhibitors signed up to showcase their projects and services, causing Zameen.com to book two halls at the Expo Centre. Among the huge line-up of exhibitors were Property Legends, Square One, Remark Real Estate Marketing, Gwadar Sea View Housing Scheme, Real Crown, The Springs Apartment Homes, DHA Bahawalpur, DHA Multan, and Sheranwala Heights.

The portal orchestrated an extensive marketing campaign, including ad campaigns on different television channels, billboards and streamers across the city, to ensure that all exhibitors received an impressive response and multitudes of people showed up at the event.

The event was not just about real estate, as many fun activities were also arranged for families and children. While people enjoyed delicious meals served at two food courts set up at the venue, children enjoyed playing in the dedicated play area.

Throughout the event, many people won exciting prizes by spinning the wildly popular ‘Wheel of Fortune’. Even a lucky draw was held towards the end of the event to give away many prizes, including LED televisions, microwave ovens, smartphones, power banks and much more to the lucky winners.

Zameen.com held six property affairs in the last 12 months in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi combined. “As Pakistan’s largest real estate website, we know how to put on successful realty affairs. Last time, we organised a property expo in Karachi in April 2016, but the response we received this time around in the city by the sea surpassed even our expectations,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan. “We had devised even more robust strategies for this event and after witnessing the monumental response, we believe that our efforts have paid off well.”

Zameen.com was founded in 2006 by the Ali Khan brothers. Since its inception, the portal has shown impressive growth. Today, it has a team of over 750 highly skilled employees with offices in 11 and presence in 30 cities across the country.

The portal boasts monthly traffic of more than 3.5 million visitors and flaunts over 11,000 registered agents.

