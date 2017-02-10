WhatsApp enhances security for users by introducing two-step verification

LAHORE: WhatsApp, the world’s largest messaging app with over 1.2 billion monthly active users has officially rolled out their latest feature; two-step verification. Indeed with the launch of this feature, WhatsApp endeavours to further enhance security for its users by providing a safe and secure app.

The app has always focused on reliable and secure messaging in its efforts to connect as many people as possible with friends, family and colleagues. The two-step verification feature was rolled out worldwide on the 10th of February 2017 to over 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across the globe.

Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds more security to the users account. With the feature enabled, any attempt to verify user’s phone number on WhatsApp will have to be accompanied by a six-digit passcode which the user can pre-assign.

To enable the two-step verification, open WhatsApp >Settings>Account>Two-step verification>Enable.

For more information, visit: https://www.whatsapp.com/

