Benefits of Bringing Healthcare System Online in Pakistan

Information Technology (IT) has altogether transformed the way, healthcare had been delivered in developing countries like Pakistan. Advancements including online patient records, hospital information system, online support tools, the emergence of health portals and other ways of spreading health-related information to patients and other consumers are affecting the cost, quality, and accessibility to healthcare.

These transformations in the way healthcare is being provided are creating new room for innovative applications of information. With every new innovation, the plan is to achieve the best outcome at the lowest cost – as it is high time to move away from a health-care system organized around what physicians do and toward a patient-centred system organized around what patients need. Let’s discuss the benefits that both patients and physicians can achieve by bringing the healthcare system online.

For Patients

The idea of bringing the entire healthcare system online is beneficial for patients to find a doctor at (https://www.marham.pk/) in number of ways including:

Real-time access to healthcare providers, physicians and specialists from home or work without compromising on patient's privacy.

Convenience in receiving care – be it online, video call, phone or through one to one meeting.

Liberty of choosing healthcare provider from the myriad of physicians and specialists depending upon the characteristics such as specialty, hospital that he is serving, area and gender.

Quality care from validated doctors, who can provide consultations, recommend treatment and write online prescriptions. It will give liberty from quacks and frauds.

Continuous support or care with the ability to access healthcare providers regardless of location in order to share detailed care reports with physicians.

For Healthcare Providers

The online healthcare system is providing healthcare providers with an efficient way to impart knowledge and achieve positive outcomes.

Practice Anytime, Anywhere – means the physicians do not have to follow strict 9 to 6 schedule but they can get their normal life back by being able to practice when they want and where they want.

Discover new channels of communication and delivering healthcare information to patients and consumers, offer flexibility and access to other providers to provide a higher level of service and eliminate the constraints of specific space for the delivery of care.

Increase revenue by obtaining new patients through online consultation, imparting information to existing patients and being paid for supporting patients online but remotely.

by obtaining new patients through online consultation, imparting information to existing patients and being paid for supporting patients online but remotely. Allow healthcare providers collaboration, whereby they can easily communicate with other healthcare providers to discuss certain patient history and care in cost-effective manner – including the ability to quickly determine the transformation in care across speciality disciplines.

