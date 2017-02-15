Yusuf Pathan never had an NOC to play T-20 matches in Hong Kong

MUMBAI: Yusuf Pathan never received an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to play T-20 matches in Hong Kong, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in the Indian cricket board, he was only granted a permission to play a few 50-over matches in Bangladesh and last year Pathan participated for Abahani Limited in the 50-over Dhaka League games in Bangladesh.

The other player to get such permission to play in Bangladesh was Delhi’s Unmukht Chand, who played for Prime Bank.

“The BCCI gave him an NOC to play 50-over matches and the Hong Kong is hosting T-20 matches for which he can’t go and play”, the source close to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), said.

The BCA official was reacting to the recent media reports suggesting Pathan’s NOC is withdrawn.

Amitabh Chaudhary, the BCCI’s acting secretary, when approached, also confirmed. “Please check with Yusuf Pathan. We never gave him such permission to play in Hong Kong”.

The tournament, which is known as DTC HK T20 Blitz, will be played at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Mong Kok.for five days on March 8-12.

This confusion, however, has surprised the Kowloon Cantons team for which Pathan was scheduled to play.

“At this stage, we have no official intimation from the Baroda Cricket Board or the BCCI so the question of a replacement for Yusuf doesn’t arise”, Urvashi Sethi, the spokeswoman for the club, speaking exclusively from Hong Kong, said.

“As the HKT20 is a Blitz and not a league and the ICC has not given the matches T20 status (Hong Kong is an associate nation so they have been given ‘other’ status) we are still hopeful that the NOC will stand and Yusuf will play”, she further added.

One of the team owners, Aparna Kapur Shankar, is likely to consult team coach Craig Wright for the replacement if Pathan is unable to participate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION