Renshaw’s parents check in to experience India

MUMBAI: The parents of Australian opener Matt Renshaw have arrived in Bangalore. They will be watching the entire Test against India beginning on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile minutes after their check-in in a hotel where the Australian team is put up, the father Ian Renshaw said, “We are very excited to be here and looking forward to experiencing India”.

“Yes, I have spoken to my son (Matt) and told him to stick to your plan and stay in the moment”.

They hope their 21-year-old son will not seek toilet-break during the progress of the match.

In Pune during the first Test match, the left-handed batsman had to leave the field because of his upset stomach.

“I hope he doesn’t”, senior Renshaw, the Senior Lecturer at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane said.

“This is our first trip to this country”.

Mother Alison and father are not traveling to other cities of India.

“We will only stay for this game as we both have to go back to work”.

The parents will bear the entire expenses for this tour. Cricket Australia (CA) however, allows family members to stay with the players for a certain period during the year.

“With exception of our official partner period, they pay for themselves”, the visiting spokesperson said.

