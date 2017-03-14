Levi’s® Live fourth session takes live music to newer heights

LAHORE: Following up three successful Levi’s Live sessions in September, November and December last year. The fourth Levi’s® Live session and the first of 2017 took live music to newer heights Ammar Farooki performed his original tracks with Diane Desobeau on the piano & harmonium, Sarmad Ghafoor on bass and Farhad Humayun on drums as the opening act. Uzair Jaswal, the soulful sensation mesmerized audiences with his vocals was the headliner for the fourth Levi’s® Live session

LEVI’S® continues to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians and artists by reviving the live music scene in Pakistan. Levi’s® has partnered with Riot Studios: the premier space for recording music, films and post production in Lahore, where some of the country’s top musicians, music videos and films have been produced over the last decade.

Ammar Farooki who made his singing debut at Levi’s Live, is a singer, songwriter, and musician from Lahore. He has been working on his first album for the last 5 years. He has spent his life traveling and gets his inspiration from his travels as he writes about the voyages, the people he encounters, places and moments that make life worth living. The characters and contents of his songs are mostly bio-fictional but also inspired by true events and ancient myths. Ammar is a Fulbright Scholar and marketing professional.

After his performance at Levi’s Live he said “Playing my original songs for a crowd for the first time on the Levi’s stage was truly an unforgettable experience. There is something industrial coursing through the walls of the Riot Studios and when you put a little energy in, it comes back amplified from the crowd. The crowd response and engagement was absolutely great. I really enjoyed mingling with the audience afterwards and getting a feel for what they liked or enjoyed about the show. Levi’s Live offers the perfect platform where you’re not just surrounded by the most supportive and loving people, but also the most talented musicians in the country. So while it’s the most comfortable and enjoyable space, it also pushes you to give your very best just to keep up.”

Diane Desobeau is a French journalist who came to Pakistan to work as a video reporter. She started learning the piano as a child and was classically trained, but had to leave it behind when she moved to Paris for her studies. Unexpectedly, it is Pakistan that reunited Diane with her favorite instrument – and reignited her urge to make music.

The Charming Diane said “Playing at Levi’s Live was a beautiful experience. I feel really lucky to have been able to perform in such a great venue, in the presence of music lovers and friends. The crowd’s energy was uplifting – as was the company on stage! I am really grateful for having the opportunity to participate in this adventure. It was all great fun – especially the impromptu jam session with a whole range of talented musicians after the show. Pakistan needs more of this!’

Uzair Jaswal is a singer/songwriter from Islamabad. Touring the country at a young age and performing in all the major cities of Pakistan he has developed an extremely loyal fan base. He has won multiple awards over the years for his songs and video’s. Having a large following on all the social media platforms he has become a youth icon for his fans

After performing to a full house at Riot Studios he said “It was an exhilarating experience. Loved Ammar and Diane’s performance and enjoyed every second of being on stage myself!”

On the 4th Session of Levi’s® Live, Farhad Humayun of Riot Studios said “This has by far been the most enjoyable night at Levis Live. It was multi cultural with artists from Pakistan Canada and France collaborating and forming a union. The audience rocked with us on every song. Ammars songs are world class and I’m so happy that Uzairs live set is so much fun. He forms the perfect party band. With every gig we are growing better stronger and confirming that we are here to stay and will stop at nothing to promote music and youth culture in Pakistan.”

Speaking on behalf of Levi’s® Mr. Hammad Sohail, Marketing Manager, Levi Strauss Pakistan said “it’s been a great start of the new season for us with the launch of our new 501 skinny jeans, and there is no better platform to drive the iconic remastered fit then Levi’s Live, having our inspiring musical artists rocking it while they mesmerized the audience performing live with their sheer talent, powerful vocals and original music. The platform is getting better and better with each session and even hosting people coming from abroad to enjoy some great live performances and we cannot wait for the next session!

The past live sessions have featured performances by Abdullah Qureshi, Maria Unera , Farhad Humayun, Bayaan, Noorzadeh Raja, Rakae Jamil, Bilal Khan and Noori- the band thus far. The videos of the performances of the 4th session of Levi’s® Live will be available online. The next Levi’s® Live session is scheduled for April and will feature new and upcoming artists. Levi’s® Live is a platform to play live music for talented young & upcoming artists to reach their creative heights in the Pakistani music industry. The Levi’s® Live sessions are the culmination of the brand’s commitment to Live Music.

