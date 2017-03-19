Dental Aesthetics is Ready to celebrate World’s Oral Health Day

LAHORE, March 19: Dental Aesthetics, a leading oral health provider in Lahore, is ready to celebrate the World’s Oral Health Day with its clients on 20th of March, 2017. Different types of free and discounted offers are being offered on this special day, which is being observed internationally to promote a sense of oral health care among the people of the world.

Dental Aesthetics has planned to offer different services in which free teeth scaling and free teeth polishing are available. These services are available only for those clients who will register themselves and book the appointment only through our website or social media pages. This offer is valid from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 20th of March, 2017. Patients, who will get registered through these pages on these specific timings, will also include in the lucky draw. The winner of this lucky draw will be awarded the services of Prophy Product which actually removes any color deposited on teeth.

World’s Oral Health Day is celebrated in the world on the 20th of March of every year and this year, Dental Aesthetics has planned to introduce the sense of oral health care in Pakistan as well. For that, they took the initiative to engage more and more people on this day and celebrate this day to honor and dignity.

