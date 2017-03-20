Bold Brings First Ever Men Awards

Bold, Pakistan’s first ever gas free body spray with upto 3x more liquid content brings one-of-a-kind platform to honour Pakistani men. This year, Bold Men Awards will take place on a National scale through Bold’s Facebook page. Here, the audience will have the chance to vote for their favourite nominees and the winner will be chosen via viewer’s choice. The Bold Men Awards is an initiative to celebrate all men who make Pakistan proud while, establishing the only platform to exclusively honour men working in various fields like sports, news, comedy and other unsung categories.

Bold body spray was launched in Pakistan in 2016 by Hilal Care Pvt, Ltd with Fawad Khan as the Brand’s ambassador. Bold has a higher percentage of long lasting finest fragrances, handpicked based on research. Bold fragrances are imported from Europe and are made by the best manufacturers. Being a gas free body spray Bold can be used on both body & clothes with approximately 800 sprays per bottle, making it the best choice available as compared to other body sprays available in the market.

Faisal Munshi, CEO Hilal Care Pvt. Ltd., commented on Bold Awards as: ‘Our brand represents men who make us proud and through these awards we want to tell them how honoured we feel that they represent Pakistan. We are conducting the awards digitally this year, as they’re taking place for the first time. In future, we look forward to expand our platform and conduct a bigger and better ceremony.’

Hasan Rizvi, CEO Bodybeat Events & PR, shared his thoughts as: ‘I’m so proud to be involved in the conceptualisation of Pakistan’s first Men Awards. We have been recognising women a lot on media lately and while it is important to empower women, it is no excuse to ignore the rest half of population who are serving the country in various fields. Bold has taken a great initiative to show support for the talented men of our society.’

