PriceOye! introduces powerful new comparison shopping features to enhance online shopping and research for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: PriceOye! — Pakistan’s most popular price comparison service — has introduced a number of new features on its website to make online shopping and research for mobile phone easier.

In addition to a significantly improved mobile brand catalog including the latest and greatest phones from Q-Mobile to Infinix, you can now:

Instantly filter all phones available in Pakistan by their brand, and your budget through universal filters on the homepage. It’s a powerful way to find the exact phone that matches your specific requirements.

View warranty and shipment delivery information in the price list of each phone. Online stores in Pakistan offer vastly different warranties and different shipment times for each item, so viewing this critical information on a single page makes online shopping even simpler.

See price history of each phone with price charts. Each phone’s page on PriceOye! lets you instantly see how its price changed over the past few weeks in an effort to understand market trend.

Altogether, these features further simplify online shopping for consumers in Pakistan. Consumers no longer have to visit each online store individually, search for phones, note down their prices, warranties and shipment delivery times, and other salient information manually. Instead, they can simply visit PriceOye!’s website to find all this data on one page.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION