Uzbek man arrested over Stockholm truck attack which killed four WAS known to police and had ISIS propaganda on his laptop

Police chief Dan Eliasson added that the suspect was a ‘marginal character’ and was not thought to be under direct surveillance.

The man, who was from Uzbekistan, was arrested in the early hours of the morning after the terror attack left four people dead and 15 injured.

Speaking at the press conference in the Swedish capital Stockholm, Eliasson said he could not give any further details on the suspect or if he had any links to the ISIS terror group.

He said: ‘He was known. The intelligence and security police were aware and said he was a marginal character.

‘There is nothing that tells us that we have the wrong person.’

He added he did not know whether others were involved in the attack and said ‘we cannot exclude this’.

It is not know how long the suspect had been in Sweden. Reports by Swedish media described him as a father of four who was found to have ISIS propaganda on his laptop.

Police said they were still at a preliminary stage in the inquiry and they were trying to build up a profile of the arrested man’s behaviour and to see if he was part of a wider cell.

The police said he couldn’t confirm of deny if the suspect acted alone.

Eliasson urged the public to remain alert and said he was confident the police in the country could deal with any further terror attacks.

He said: ‘We do not know if there were further persons in this act. We are not excluding that and we are working to see if others were involved.’

