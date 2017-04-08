Xi, Trump set constructive tone for China-US relationship: FM

PALM BEACH: Chinese President Xi Jinping held meetings with his US counterpart Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday and Friday, setting a constructive tone for the development of China-US relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The meeting was the first face-to-face communication between the heads of states since the new US administration took office, said Wang, noting that the two presidents spent over seven hours in discussion on China-US ties and major international, regional issues of mutual concern, reaching important consensus.

The two sides agreed that the meeting is positive and fruitful. It has set a constructive tone for the development of China-US relations, pointing out the direction for a collective endeavour. The two heads of state also introduced to each other their state governance thoughts, and domestic and foreign policy agendas. The meeting increased mutual understanding, built good working relations and personal friendship, of which the two sides spoke highly.

President Xi stressed that a sound relationship benefits not only the two countries and their peoples but also the whole world. Cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the United States. President Trump noted the great responsibility the two nations have as major countries. He said the two should maintain communication and coordination on important issues and can accomplish major achievements together.

The two sides have set agenda for high-level communication and exchanges. At the invitation of President Xi, President Trump is set to pay a state visit to China in 2017. Staff of the two sides will work together to ensure a successful and fruitful visit. The two leaders also agreed to maintain close contact through meetings, phone calls, letters and other various means. The two sides agreed to establish high-level dialogue mechanisms, including the diplomatic and security dialogue, the comprehensive economic dialogue, the law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue, and the social and people-to-people dialogue.

During the meetings at Mar-a-Lago resort, Chinese and US representatives kicked off the diplomatic and security dialogue and the comprehensive economic dialogue and agreed to initiated the other two dialogue mechanisms as soon as possible.

On the principle of equality and mutual benefit, the two sides should work together to expand pragmatic cooperation in areas such as energy and infrastructure construction, increase market access to each other, and promote balanced development of bilateral economic ties. The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, and properly manage trade frictions for mutual benefits. The two sides agreed to enhance military exchanges, deepen cooperation in various areas such as law enforcement, cyber security, hunting for fugitives who have fled abroad and recovering illicit money, illegal immigration and health care.

They also agreed to take practical measures to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges to maintain public support for the bilateral relationship. The two sides agreed to make joint efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, manage and control differences on the basis of mutual respect, said the foreign minister.

The Chinese side reiterated its principles and positions on Taiwan issue and Tibet-related issues. The Chinese side urged the US side to stick to the principles of the three China-U.S joint communique and the one-China policy, so as to avoid interfering with the China-US ties. China’s positions on the South China Sea were also reiterated.

The Chinese side also briefed the U.S. side on its dual-track approach and suspension-for-suspension position and expressed its expectation of finding a breakthrough to restart negotiation.