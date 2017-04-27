Movavi Photo Editor 4.2 Review

Do you want to edit photos only you aren’t sure where to start? As you probably know the first thing you’ll need is a photo editor, but instead of choosing one that is going to force you to go through a steep learning curve – why not try something a bit more user-friendly instead?

That is exactly what Movavi Photo Editor can provide – a more user-friendly type of photo software. Unlike other photo editors that tend to assume you are experienced, it adopts a more beginner-friendly approach with an intuitive user interface as well as simple and familiar controls.

Imagine being able to edit your photo by simply clicking a single button, adjusting a slider, or dragging and dropping elements into place. Essentially that is all it will take with Movavi Photo Editor, which is why it should be easy to see just how user-friendly it is.

No matter how inexperienced or new to photo editing you may be it won’t take more than a few minutes to familiarize yourself with Movavi Photo Editor and its features. As you begin to experiment with them, you’ll find that you’re able to:

Improve the quality of your photos with a single click or by manually adjusting the color settings.

Insert personalized text fields to create unique captions, titles or watermarks.

Apply a variety of different filters and effects to alter the visual appearance of your photos and stylize them.

Fix common issues such as pixelated, blurry or out of focus images.

Remove any unwanted objects, people or other elements from your photos to improve their composition.

Transform the frame of a photo by cropping, rotating, flipping, leveling or resizing it.

Get rid of the background from a photo and replace it with a new image or create a transparency by leaving it blank.

Touch up and improve portraits by applying digital makeup, whitening teeth, removing blemishes, altering eye colors, and much more.

Although there are numerous other features in Movavi Photo Editor, you should be starting to see just how powerful it is. With such a capable editor at your fingertips that is so easy to use, the sky is the limit in terms of how you’re able to edit your photos. In fact with a bit of creativity and some experimentation, you’ll soon find that you’re able to edit your photos just like professional photographers and designers do.

