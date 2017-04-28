Bomb blasting and their Psychological effects on people

As the world is progressing the need of land, resources, and race of life is increasing. Therefore, people are struggling more with the occupied area and the natural fossils, consequently to achieve these targets weapons are being developed. One of the fatal of them is BOMB. Since the World War I and II the fear of bomb is created in the minds of people. Deadly weapons are being used now to conquer the land and to show one’s power on the other. On the other hand, ISIS and Taliban are the terrorist organizations and they are also using these mortal weapons and killing thousands of innocents.

These deadly weapons are not killing the people, they are polluting the environment and at the same time affecting those as well who are injured and just witness these events. After any of the bomb blast, the radiations are released which have negative energies in them and they spread in the environment. The chemicals and material used in these weapons are so harmful even to those who are far away from the blast site. These chemicals spreads in the air and the researcher has provided the evidence that the areas where the bomb blasts are more frequent, the people were followed by the onset of acute radiation symptoms, such as epilation (hair loss), bleeding, and diarrhea, even in those who previously appeared unhurt. The use of explosive weapons in populated areas causes death and destruction, devastating families and communities. Improvised explosive devices, mortars and other explosive weapons destroy families, homes, workplaces and public spaces.

In addition to causing serious physical harm, their use can also result in significant psychological distress. A research was carried out by Cooperative Japan- US Research Organization and they stated in their report that in “1950s, psychiatrists in Hiroshima and Nagasaki reported increased complaints among a bomb survivors of neurotic symptoms, including general fatigue, amnesia, and lack of concentration as well as other symptoms commonly associated with autonomic nerve imbalance, such as palpitation or a sense of burning or chill”.

A blast is often unexpected which causes huge devastation. Being present at the moment of an explosion is a highly stressful event for those who survive or witness the blast. As well as suffering from acute stress, there are also long-term mental health risks for anyone involved, including for the family members and loved ones of those killed or injured. This is the case whether the attack is an isolated incident or part of a longer-term pattern of explosive weapon use.

Most of all at risk are children, who will experience the effects long after an incident. Experiencing psychological trauma has a significant impact on their cognitive, emotional and social development. In the year 2014, in Pakistan, there was a terrorist attack in Army Public School Peshawar. The students of that school are still facing the trauma and fear of that event. It had been very difficult for many of them to go back to the same school, to sit in the same classes or even some feared of going to any of the place unguarded. This is how these events affect badly on a person’s mind.

Claudia (2014) writes that surviving a blast without a physical injury doesn’t mean avoiding the risk of psychological trauma, as “severe mental health impacts can also be caused. The wider community is also at great risk of psychological harm as a result of the use of explosive weapons in a populated area. According to a World Bank report on mental health and conflict, “in every population, 1-3% have a psychiatric disorder. Where conflict is present, the number may increase due to, alcoholism/drug abuse and depression arising from conflict-related stress. Following a traumatic event a large part of the population may suffer nightmares, anxiety, and other symptoms of stress.”

David et al., 2005done a descriptive study on African pregnant women after the blast and provided the evidence for an association between anxiety and psychological stress in pregnant women and childhood maladaptation in their offsprings who were in utero at the time of the anxiety/stress.

In conclusion, we can say that the devastating weapons and bombs cause everlasting effects on the people who survive it. A-bomb survivors can show various psychological behaviors such as becoming upset, experiencing an increased sense of unresponsiveness and immobility, and feeling guilt and discouragement in addition to demonstrating such physical symptoms as dizziness, unconsciousness, headache, and nausea.

The writer is a student at The University of Lahore.

