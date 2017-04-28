Pakistani student Maham Aqeel to promote Brisbane to the world

BRISBANE: USC SouthBank student Maham Aqeel of Pakistan has become the first female to represent her country as a Brisbane International Student Ambassador.

Maham, 24, was one of 40 students chosen by Brisbane City Council to help promote Brisbane as a destination of choice for international students.

Over the next 12 months, she will participate in adventure and tourism activities around Brisbane, and use social media to share her experiences with students in Pakistan.

The final-year Commerce (Accounting) student from Lahore said the confidence she had gained while working for USC as a Student@Workstaff member had helped her through the competitive ambassador selection process.

“Working with students from all over the world every day has definitely helped make me more outgoing,” she said.

“I wanted to do something to give back to Brisbane, because it has given me a lot.

“I can’t wait to explore more of Brisbane with the other ambassadors and help promote the city to people back home.”

Maham recently completed an induction and social media training with her fellow ambassadors, who hail from 36 different countries, and met Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk at an appointment ceremony at City Hall.

Maham said she believed the role as an ambassador would make her final year of studies at USC SouthBank especially memorable.

“The diversity and inclusivity at USC SouthBank was what inspired me to enrol,” she said. “I’ve been able to meet people from all around the world, as well as Australian students.

“The staff are fantastic with supporting their students – they care about our education, but also our overall wellbeing about how well we’re settling into university life.

“I can’t wait to build my professional experience after graduating, and I hope the work I do as an ambassador can give other people the confidence to try new experiences.”

