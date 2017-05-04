Uber launches in Hyderabad

Hyderabad joins the growing list of smart cities to offer Uber

HYDERABAD: Today, Hyderabad becomes the newest city to join Uber’s growing global network. The announcement comes following the application proving to be hugely popular in Pakistan and across the world. Hyderabad is the second city in the province of Sindh to get Uber, and the fifth city in Pakistan.

Currently, Uber is available in Pakistan’s 4 key cities; Karachi, Lahore and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Uber’s innovative technology connects riders with drivers at the touch of a button. Whether you’re heading out with friends, traveling on business, or exploring the city, Uber provides an affordable, safe and reliable way to get across Hyderabad. Pakistan’s most popular TV Host and seasoned actress Juggun Kazim, was chosen to be Rider Zero for the launch in Hyderabad. Juggun has been a part of the Pakistani media industry for many years and has won several awards for her work as an actress.

Speaking about the launch, General Manager Uber Pakistan Mr. Safee Shah said, “We are proud to launch in Hyderabad which we feel is a market with great potential. We have set the standard for connecting people to world-class transport at the touch of a button, and moving millions around the world every day. This launch is very exciting for us, and is aligned with our expansion plans in the country and goal to continue to provide people with safe, reliable and affordable transportation.”

He added, “By offering a friendly and reliable complement to existing transport options, we can help improve urban mobility in Pakistan while creating new, fruitful opportunities for driver-partners. Ultimately, we hope to reduce the strain on the city’s roads, and minimise the environmental impact of traffic congestion that is part of a growing economy.”

Uber is celebrating the launch in Hyderabad by offering free rides to all residents, which they can enjoy by downloading the app from uber.com/app, entering the promo code UBERLOVESHYDPKand enjoying 5 free rides up to Rs. 250 each. Free rides can be accessed on the Uber app between 12 noon 4th May 2017 until midnight 7th May, 2017.

