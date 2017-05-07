Customer Satisfaction Survey Online

Customer satisfaction is a term used to describe those products or materials which fulfill the need of your customers, means it satisfies our customers and fulfills this purpose we conduct a survey through online process. This survey is compulsory just because it will highlight the actual percentage of customers with their demands and needs.

USE ONLINE FEEDBACK TO RAISE IMPRESSION:

For best responses and positive comments from the public we need to use online feedback because if our feedback will be positive then our customer rank will be increased else there will be minimum number of customers left. As from real life experience whenever we wants to join some website online or we have to purchase something even if we wants to install some free software we always prefers to read its comments if comments of audience are positive we take it easily and if we found some negativity in feedback then we ignore it and switch to some other site. Our website must be user-friendly user should feel free to use it there should be no complexities for users that make him feel irritated. Our very first impact on website would be the last impact because if our comments will be positive in start our customers rank will be increased but if our website feedback in start would not be good then even if you improve it later but your customers rank would not be as much as it would be if you did it at start. As we heard the quotation first impression is the last impression.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTIONS:

Customer’s satisfaction is most necessary. If your customers are satisfied and happy with you as you treats them with full loyalty by providing them quality and quantity at reasonable prices then they will be your permanent customers but if your customers are not happy and satisfy with quality provided to them then they will be no more your customers they will switch to some second place where they get these requirements. So always satisfy your customers it should be your first priority. As customers are our sources of earnings so always make them comfortable with you so that they will always back to you.

USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA’S FOR SURVEY:

Stay connected with social media’s for Customer Satisfaction Survey as people almost everywhere uses Facebook, Google, Twitter and Instagrams and can share links provided there. Being more creative you can connect to Instagram or flickers for connecting to people who are hanged out on the internet at different locations and increase number of your customers by introducing new customers. Social media is the fastest way to communicate with people by sitting at far of places and can make new contacts.

ASK RELEVANT QUESTIONS:

For the survey, only ask relevant questions from customers so that they should not be irritate from your questions. Give priority to requirements and preference of customers.

