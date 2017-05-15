Orient’s Lifetime Warranty for Sardi in Summers

Summers are here and Air Conditioners are back in demand. The months of June, July and August are only bearable if you are able to keep yourself cool and sweat-free. Orient’s DC Inverter ACs are the perfect solution for this. Orient, Pakistan’s leading electronics company, offers the biggest Indoor Unit with air throw which extends up to 50 feet. And the best part about it is that it comes with a Lifetime Warranty!

This is not the first time Orient has offered a lifetime warranty on its Inverter ACs. At the beginning of 2017, the appliance giant offered a lifetime warranty on its Inverter ACs for its online customers. The offer was such a hit that even after it ended, the demand for it only got bigger and bigger.

Thus the offer resurfaced at the perfect time for not just the online customers but offline customers too. Considering the fact that Ramzan is almost here and so are the scorching hot summer days, kids too will be on summer holidays and that is only going to make bearing the heat tougher. With the sudden advent of humidity and heat you turn to ACs only to realize that the compressor needs to be fixed, so what now? If you buy Orient’s DC Inverter AC, you will not be asking yourself such questions and it will be an investment you can be proud of for life. You and your family can enjoy summers and fast with ease in the Holy month while saving big on the electricity cost.

However, time is limited as the lifetime warranty is only valid till the first of Ramzan so get your very own DC Inverter AC with a warranty for life. For further questions or to place your order visit Orient.com.pk.

