Pakistan International Taekwondo Federation announces election schedule

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan International Taekwondo Federation (PAKTF) on Wednesday has announced the schedule for elections on specified seats of Federation.

According to a statement issued in Lahore on Wednesday, the elections schedule for specified seats of Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman, President, Chief Organizer, Senior Vice President, Vice President, Secretary General, Finance Secretary and Secretary Information would be held today on May 18th 2017.

The next body will be elect for next five years.

