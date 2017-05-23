Minhal Ali arrested after undercover drug sting in Schaumburg

Owner of Silver Linings Pakstan, Minhal Ayesha Ali. 29, of Glen Ellyn was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Police arrested the women and recovered cocaine and marijuana with a street value of more than $15,000 in an undercover operation that unfolded in Schaumburg parking lots, authorities said.

Minhal Ali, who has drug convictions from 2008 and 2012, was ordered held on $50,000 bail. She next appears in court July 12th.

Minhal also faces charges she sold cocaine to an undercover officer from the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force four times between April. 24 and May. 20, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney David Garza said.

The transactions took place in various Glen Ellyn and Schaumburg parking lots, including a Woodfield Mall parking lot, authorities said.

She was arrested late afternoon Saturday after, authorities say, Minhal Ayesha Ali arranged to sell 4 ounces of cocaine to the undercover officer for $4,600.

Earlier This Month:

There were false reports that Minhal Ali was receiving threats, which had forced her to go back to Chicago, USA, temporarily. During her arrest Minhal told law enforcement; she has a US green card which requires her to come back to the United States every 6 months.

Previously, Minhal Ayesha Ali accused ARY host Waseem Badaim for defrauding her after the host ended their relationship and blocked her from social media and from his phone. We will update this story as more comes in.

