The Pakistan Fashion Design Council officially announces dates for PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2017

LAHORE: The Pakistan Fashion Design Council [PFDC] and L’Oréal Paris announce their seventh consecutive season of PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2017 [#PLBW17] scheduled to take place in Lahore from 14th October to 16th October 2017.

To date, the platform has showcased over 60 bridal /couture designers. Indeed PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week as a platform endeavors to define and present both contemporary and traditional Pakistani bridal, couture fashion and make-up trends, fusing to create the complete ‘look’ for each respective bridal season.

The Pakistan Fashion Design Council will be announcing further details along with a list of participating designers, brands, associate sponsors and teams for PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2017 in September 2017.

