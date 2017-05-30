The Return of Daraz Mobile Week: An exciting episode of mobile phone deals starts June 6

It created a flurry online when it went live last year, and it’s back again to enthrall mobile phone lovers once again. Leading online marketplace Daraz.pk’s Mobile Week is back. Smartphone savvy folks should mark their calendars because come June 6, Daraz Mobile Week returns with up to 75% discount on the best phone brands in the country.

The event is set to offer the best prices, flash sales and exclusive phone launches from the hottest brands like Samsung, Apple, Q-Mobile, Huawei, Infinix, Elephone, and more.

Expectations from Daraz.pk’s Mobile Week are high, and for sound reason. Last year’s event saw a record-breaking 2 million visits on the website and 21 times more phone orders in one day compared to a regular shopping day.

The mobile mayhem started at midnight with an influx of thousands of shoppers out to grab the best phone deal; in the first hour alone, over 5,000 phones were moved.

Always looking to push their success to the limit, this Ramadan, Daraz Mobile Week has set its sights on raising the bar beyond last year’s record-breaking event.

The idea behind this Mobile Week, as the previous year’s, is to bring together the biggest international mobile phones at incredibly low prices in order to make premium devices available to Pakistanis at the best value for their money.

Indeed, Mobile Week’s enduring objective is to make premium mobile phone brands accessible to everyone!

In addition to great deals and discounts from brands, customers can enjoy and additional discount from payment partners such as Easypay, UBL, MCB, Meezan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Keenu.

Zain Suharwardy, MD Daraz, commented, “It’s about bringing premium mobile phones to everyone. The assortment of heavily discounted mobiles during Mobile Week will be so generous that surely everyone’s tastes and needs will be accommodated.”

Daraz Mobile Week is looking to be a follow-up to remember! To stay abreast with the latest updates and be ahead in the game, sign-up for the Mobile Week newsletter and download the Daraz app

.

