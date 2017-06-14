DIG Larkana to distribute Chingchi Rikshaws, sewing machines for martyrs’ families

LARKANA: DIG Larkana Abdullah Shaikh along with other dignitaries will distribute 20 out of 50 Qingki (Chingchi) Rikshaw and sewing machines for martyrs’ families of widows and sons here at Larkana police headquarter on Thursday.

According to Police Liaison Committee for peace Chairman Zulfqarnain Sial talking to this scribe, he told that the committee of Larkana notables donated each upto Rs. 0.1 million for helping widows by providing sewing machines and other materials to serve the deprived martyrs families during the month of Ramadan before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also said that the list of police martyrs during a decade have been collected from the concerned district police Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and decided to help the deserving martyrs’ families, are helpless to serve them in a respectable manner led by DIG Larkana.

Zulqarnain also declared that the committee with the support of Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwer Siyal and Tariq Khan Siyal has also organized number of medical camps in the far flung areas of villages and served hundreds of suffering patients, they were admitted in the hospitals.

He told around 15-20 major camps organized in district Larkana and the helpless communities served in a better way he told. He said this Committee led by Mayor Larkana, DIG, Commissioner and other citizens have taken initiatives to serve vulnerable communities to provide better services and proper development in all spheres of life he said.

Whereas the notables, journalists, citizens and business community have expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the brother of senior journalist Nazir Siyal, they offered condolence on sad demise of his brother Deadar Hussain Siyal

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest his soul in an eternal peace and give courage to the deceased family to bear this irreparable loss.

