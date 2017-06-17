Dad had inspired Hasan Ali to grab England captain’s prize wicket

MUMBAI: It is uncommon for any Man of the Match (MoM) winner to announce the birthday of his brother in public.

“Tomorrow is my brother’s birthday and I dedicate this (MoM award) to him.”, the 23-year-old right arm medium fast bowler Hasan Ali had announced this while accepting the award at the presentation ceremony after his team won the Ist Semi Final against England on Wednesday.

“It is not anyone’s birthday in our family but my brother remembered Ata-ur-Rehman (not the former international fast bowler, who played 13 Tests and 30 ODIs’) who is a local cricketer here”, Hasan Ali’s brother, Khurram, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Pakistan, said on Thursday morning.

“Ata-ur-Rehman is my brother’s mentor, whom he considers him as ustad. Ata and Baba Ansar Zafar Rathor are his childhood coaches and whatever my brother has achieved to-day is all due to them”, the brother added.

“We all family members will be celebrating Ata-ur-Rehman’s birthday by cutting a cake in the evening and clippings will also be sent to Hasan Ali “, the brother added.



Prize wicket

At the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Hasan Ali also remembered one of his three victims.

“It was our father’s (Abdul Aziz Malhi) wish that Hasan grabs Morgan’s wicket. The dad had expressed this desire to Hasan in the morning before the match. Our dad considers England captain as the most dangerous batsman and when he (Morgan) became Hasan’s victim, we distributed sweets here and fireworks after our team entered into the final”.

National language

Hasan Ali’s chat with the TV commentator (Nasir Hussain) was translated by an interpreter and PCB’s media official, Raza Kichlew.

“My brother has taken his education (12th Standard) in Urdu and he prefers his conversation in our national language and therefore he didn’t try to answer in English”, the brother concluded.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION