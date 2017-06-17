Fidget Spinner Limited Sale Week – Symbios & SimSim

Symbios.pk, the online mega store, and FINJA have joined hands to bring a special offer on fidget spinners. Users can purchase the fidget spinners at discounted prices by paying through SimSim. The promotion is one of the several steps in realizing FINJA’s mission of free, frictionless and real-time payments and value creation for users.

SimSim users can place the order, scan the QR code on the website and transfer the discounted amount immediately. The payment process is seamless compared to traditional methods of cash on delivery, or cash/cheque before delivery.

Fidget spinners are a trendy, exciting gift, equally popular among children and adults. The exclusive deal will be available from 16th June to 23rd June.

Deals will be live at http://symbios.pk/fidget

MORE FROM THIS SECTION