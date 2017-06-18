Sindh University Alumni Association Saudi Arabia Formed

JAMSHORO: Sindh University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that a grand gathering of alumni association of national as well as international chapters would soon be organized at Sindh University which will involve sharing the knowledge and ideas of different sets of students.

He urged senior students living in the Middle East including Saudi Arab, UK, USA, and China to try their best to create employment opportunities for juniors in their respective countries.

He said this while forming Sindh University Alumni Association Saudia Arabia Chapter (SUAASC) in Jeddah in a welcome reception organized in his honor jointly by Indus Culture & Social Forum (ICSF) and Sindh Skills Development Program (SSDP) on Saturday.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr. Burfat who is in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah, said that the association should be able to guide students and help them find jobs after completing their studies from Sindh University.

He talked about the reforms that he brought in the varsity and also spoke on the role of research and higher education in development and progress of the province especially and the country in general.

He said that the reputation of any educational institution depended upon good results, co-curricular activities, environment, and investments but he maintained there was one factor which only required support and encouragement and brought strength and expansion to the institution’s reputation and progress and the factor was simply the alumni’s of the Alma Mater.

“Due to alumni association students feel obliged and honored to return the favors and successes while the Alma Mater also get the benefit and grow enormously in terms of both academics and administration at national and international level”, Dr. Burfat said.

He said that alumni association played an important role in awaking the students about opportunities available in the market adding that when the students will remain in contact with the varsity, they could create capacity for other students going behind them.

“That is why, after forming SU Alumni Association UK Chapter, I am going to form Saudia Chapter today; It helps to overcome unemployment from society”, he maintained.

The Vice-Chancellor said when the students passed out from their concern universities and occupied the vacancies in market, they could realize their frail areas of personality and then could inform the institutes adding that the institutes could arrange some steps to prepare students according to the need of society as well as desire of individual too”, he said.

He said that the alumni association was also responsible to arrange such kinds of activities and programs through which the students could keep in touch with their institution even after the completion of their studies.

Dr. Burfat further said that the students got benefits from university and played an effective role for the upbringing of their Alma Mater.

The participants in question-answer session asked various questions regarding overall education system in Sindh, the role of higher education in community development and impact of research on common lives of people.

Dr. Burfat replied those queries in detail. He on the occasion thanked the chairman of SSDP Dr. Ghulam Qadir Mallah, Himmat Ali Mugheri and others to arrange a reception in his honor wherein according to him, he got an opportunity to form SUAA Saudia Chapter.

