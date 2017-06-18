Zulfiqar Mirza says he was still in PPP

HYDERABAD: The PPP prime ministers couldn’t get justice from the judiciary but now it is the right time of making wise decision regarding the Panama paper scam to meet the expectations of the nation whole.

These views were expressed by the former home minister Sindh, Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza on the other day at Iftar party hosted by Wahid Bux Chandio in Badin.

While talking with media-men, Dr. Mirza expressed that former speaker NA, MNA Dr. Fehmida Mirza is the part of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) adding that she was elected on the party ticket and she is yet MNA of PPP. Dr. Fehmida Mirza abides the party procedures and protocols, he added.

Responding to a question Dr. Mirza added that he had not quitted the party and still consider himself a part of party adding he told he had only raised the voice over the rampant corruption in different departments of the province and against the disgraceful demand of MQM regarding the dissection of Sindh, the motherland.

Adding he alleged that as the earlier, the policy of greater reconciliation, he was made sideline and deterred in isolation. Some elements intra the party were running the campaign against him, he added.

Referring the statement of CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, Dr. Mirza added that the statement of CM Sindh was not cleared to its perception and the general election might be held before the schedule time, he said.

