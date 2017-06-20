TEVTA to train IT skills to 60,000 students across Punjab: Irfan Qaiser Sheikh

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Tuesday has announced to increase the number if students Information Technology (IT) short courses upto 60 thousand across the Punjab.

While addressing a meeting of TEVTA officials at TEVTA Secretariat, Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was of the view that currently, TEVTA is offering this course in 135 institutes of Authority in different districts of Punjab. Around 5000 students had been passed out in first batch of the course whereas same number is also enrolled in the current batch, he said.

Irfan said that among currently enrolled students, 2230 out of 5090 students are female which is 40 percent of the total enrollment. Females in our country are excelling in every field but TEVTA is specially focusing on more female enrollment in its all courses, he vowed. He added that the IT sector has more opportunities and salaries for females, therefore, more and more females should join IT course of TEVTA. We will ensure female enrollment upto more than 50 percent, he observed.

He further explained the details of the course and said that Microsoft the leading IT Company of the world was charging upto 105 dollars from TEVTA which now have been decreased to 10 dollars per child. Besides, every student is also being given Rs 1000 stipend as per special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

TEVTA as per Chief Minister Punjab’s vision is playing its vital role in ending the unemployment in the province. It is working for making its youth skilled and designing all the courses as per the need of the market, this is the only way through which we can achieve the 100 employment in the province, he observed.

We have also developed a system for the provision of jobs to our pass outs according to the level of their learning, maximum numbers of our pass outs are adjusted in the local industry, he said. He also informed that number of out IT pass out students is serving in various sectors including industrial, production and many others.

He also explained that training of IT is essential now days as no one can deny its importance. This was the actual reason behind starting of this course which now will train up to 60,000 students in the largest populous province of the country, he added.

