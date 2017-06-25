Mehrunisa V Lub U releases nationwide on Eid-ul-Fitr

Mehrunissa V Lub U takes the cinemas by storm through a private screening.

KARACHI: Mehrunissa V Lub U is all set to release this Eid Ul Fitr and to mark the release of the film a private screening was hosted at Nueplex Cinemas.

The film directed by Yasir Nawaz, who has also seen the blockbuster success of “Wrong No.” places the story of a romantic love story in the midst of the nail-biting action, stomach tickling comedy and unlimited drama. The cast includes Sana Javed and Danish Taimoor as lead actors while supporting roles are played by Javed Sheikh and Qavi Khan. The film has been produced by Hassan Zia, Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz who are collectively known as the YNH Team. Urdu 1 is the distribution partner for the film.

The event featured the cast and crew members along with leading socialites and other actors of the television and film industry. The guests’ thoroughly enjoyed their experiences and claimed the movie to have a very well mix of emotions, laughter, action, and drama which kept them engrossed throughout.

“This movie provides a great dose of comedy, drama, music, dancing and of course romance with a few twists and turns thrown in for good measure, for people who are fond of full throttle entertainment,” says Yasir Nawaz.

The movie will be released on Eid Ul Fitr and looks to be a cine favorite for the next few weeks.

