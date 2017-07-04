First ever technical and vocational university of Pakistan will start admission in October: Irfan Qaiser Sheikh

LAHORE, July 7, 2017: A six-member delegation of Tianjin University of Technical Education (TUTE) China visited the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to finalize the establishment of University of Technical and Vocational Education (UTVE) here on Tuesday.

Minister Industries Sheikh Allaudin, Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and Vice President TUTE Yan Bing were present on occasion. While addressing on occasion, Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that UTVE will start functioning in the current year as Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif gave the task to start admission in the varsity till the month of October. The task will be completed in the given time, he told.

Irfan further stated that initially, University will offer 6 to 9 degree programs to 2200 students which including BSc Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Automobile, IT, Architecture and Textile Designing. He also observed that as per the Higher Education Commission (HEC) criteria, the land for the varsity will be selected among TEVTA colleges located at Township and Raiwind Road. Once a college will be selected, it will be given university status which will be establish in collaboration with TUTE, he added.

Irfan Qaiser also told that the faculty for the varsity will be higher as per HEC’s criteria however, TUTE’s master trainers will help in setting up modern labs and syllabus.

Minister Industries Sheikh Allaudin said that it was a historic day for Punjab. The university will provide opportunity to the youth of Pakistan to get the international standard technical and vocational education, he said. Vice President TUTE Yan Bing said that UTVE it the example of Pak China Friendship. The agreement for establishing UTVE was signed by Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh during visit of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to China in last month.

