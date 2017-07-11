FWO announces to complete both mega projects M-9 motorway and KTDC before stipulated time

Monitoring CCTV cameras & tree plantation is ongoing on M-9 project completed by 14th August 2017.

KARACHI: Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has announced early completion of both mega projects Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 Motorway and Karachi-Thatta Dual Carriageway (KTDCW) on 14th August, 2017. This was disclosed by new Chief Operating Officer Brigadier Muhammed Waseem Baber, during briefing to media persons here at Eid Milan gathering.

Brigadier Muhammed Waseem Baber of FWO committed timely completion of both mega projects as per directions of Director General Lieutenant General Muhammed Afzal and the interest of Sindh Government he told.

He said 24 hours heavy vehicular traffic on roads, the smooth work continued on mega projects of KTDCW and M-9 Motorway according to its standard and quality of development work about 80 percent completed.

Hence, we are going to complete remaining portions of the project before time, to expedite work by deployment of more units and technical manpower for early completion of mega projects, it was announced till 2018.

Brigadier said that FWO has achieved its landmark in different national technical projects within stipulated time and quality work, in this connection Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Governor have also recognized the organization for its commitment and standard early completion of work.

According to FWO Projects chief FWO would completely installs CCTV cameras at 136 KM Khi-Hyd M-9 motorway and monitoring system to better monitor activities of the vehicular traffic and established state of the art Trauma Center and Schools for the communities too under its Corporate Social Responsibility Waseem said.

Whereas, a massive tree plantation has been started both sides of Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 project around 160 million different kinds of trees and plants to be completed for better environment and greenery around by 14th August 2017.

Talking to this scribe officials of Frontier Works Organization has disclosed that exclusively the organization is a pioneer in BOT services introduced in Pakistan purpose to reduce the burden on the public sector for development of large size infrastructural projects. FWO suggested federal government to establish oil pipeline infrastructure to up country due to different oil tankers’ incidents within month and heavy vehicle pressure on highways leads to human lives tragedy.

So that FWO is constructing dams and other China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) level projects etc. by its quality and standard maintenance. There is need to connect such a pipeline as well rail road link to all provinces and reduce heavy load of oil tankers, trucks throughout country roads for businesses development.

