Stand with Kashmiris

Suppression always creates reaction and history is evident that it is impossible to subjugate a nation through subversion and violence. Kashmiris are facing Indian aggression bravely since 1947. India has crossed the limits of cruelty and barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Nobody is safe from Indian tyranny. Kashmir freedom movement is growing powerful day by day. Kashmiris have not accepted Indian domination. Now 3rd generations of Kashmiris are performing sacrifices. Every Kashmiri is on the road chanting freedom slogans. They are staging rallies and organizing protests daily. Even, women are also taking part in freedom movement. They are waving Pakistani flags in their events. They bury their dead bodies in green flag. Each Kashmiri wants freedom from India.

Young Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani was martyred on 8th of July 2016. After that, protests were staged in whole valley. Curfew was imposed but Indian army could not press down the Kashmiris’ voice. During last year (from 8th July 2016 to June 2017), more than 200 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian army. Approximately, 18,000 Kashmiris have been injured among 7,500 Kashmiris have been shot by pallet guns. 1760 Kashmiris’ vision has been partially damaged. 193 people have lost one eye sight whereas 67 people eye sight has been completely lost. Indian army has arrested more than 15,000 Kashmiris in one year. Over 65,000 structures have been destroyed by Indian army. 52 schools were burnt. 590 women have been molested.

Meanwhile, Indian army is using chemical weapons to destroy Kashmiris’ property and kill Kashmiris. Bodies of the Kashmiri martyrs cannot be recognized due to extensively burn. In recent barbarism, Indian army demolished 5 houses while using chemical weapons in Pulwama and Pampore. 6 Kashmiris were martyred during these actions. When Kashmiris protest against Indian barbarism, police use brute force and fire bullets, pallets and chilly based PAVA shells.

Writing more, Kashmiris were not allowed to offer Friday prayers at the Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid for the fourth consecutive week. Indian forces locked all gates of Jamia Masjid while all roads leading to the mosque were blocked with concertina wires. Curfew was imposed in the area.

Raising more, despite of Indian atrocities, Kashmiris love Pakistan. Word “Pakistan” and Pakistani flag is the most popular in IOK. Whereas word “India” is the symbol of hate. They want freedom from India. Wall chalking against Indian aggression and in favour of Pakistan are common in IOK. In July 2017, Pakistan’s victory against India was celebrated in whole Kashmir. According to Indian business paper “Mint”, a large number of youth hit the streets across the Valley to celebrate the win. Beating drums and singing songs, youths burst crackers and raised slogans in favour of Pakistan. Large processions of youths were witnessed in many parts of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley.

Concluding more, Freedom struggle in Kashmir is at peak now a day. Indeed, Kashmiris have paid their duty. They love Pakistan and cannot live without Pakistan. As well as, Kashmir is the issue of life and death for Pakistan. Now it is the need of the hour that Pakistani government and nation both should stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris. Also, Pakistani government should take bold steps and expose Indian state terrorism at International forums. May Allah help Kashmiris and succeed them in their aim (Aameen).

The writer is freelanced columnist based in Lahore.

