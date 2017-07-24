BCCI money will help my daughter to buy a new house, says woman wk’s father

MUMBAI: Singrauli-born (Madhya Pradesh) Nuzhat Parween is the only woman player in the current India 15-member squad, who could not get a chance to play any of the ICC-organised World Cup matches in London.

Her family in MP’s district place has no regrets over it.

“It was a team management decision and we don’t cry over it”, her father, Masih Alam, speaking from the village said exclusively.

“We have been watching the matches on TV here and are in regular contacts with our daughter and inspiring her to keep herself well in the practice session. A day will come and you will get a chance to play”.

The 21-year-old Nuzhat hails from a lower middle-class family. Her father is a machine operator in the coal-mine (Northern coalfields Limited). The BCCI’s prize-money of Rs. 50 lacs to each member of the current team will be a boon to the family.

“My daughter, now working in the Railways in Mumbai is living in a rented flat. With this huge amount now she will be able to think of her own house. I know even with this amount (Rs. 50 lakhs) it is extremely difficult to buy a house in Mumbai but once she returns from England, will tell her to search for a flat for herself. Will try to borrow money and help her with the remaining amount”, the father said.

Nuzhat, the wicket-keeper and batsman in the Indian team is the middle daughter among five siblings. “My elder daughter is a software Engineer in Bangalore and the youngest daughter is also an athlete and studying in (Class IX) in the school”.

“One of her two brothers is in USA and the youngest son is studying (Class V)”, the father added.

Nuzhat’s coach, Aril Anthony believes that it was not a wise decision to change the winning combination. “Indian women team was doing extremely well and it would not have been a wise decision to change the winning combination after we won against Australia in the Semi Final”.

“Secondly, Nuzhat is a second wicket keeper (Sushma is the first choice wk in the team) and could not have got the chance only in case of injury to the senior wk. But Nuzhat is very young and may be in the next world cup she will be able to play the matches”, he signed off.

