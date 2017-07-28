TEVTA largest organization providing technical education in South Asia: Chairman Irfan Qaiser

LAHORE: Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA is the largest institute among SAARC countries providing technical education. Around 400 hundreds institutions providing technical education in two and three shifts.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was addressing a meeting of TEVTA officials here on Thursday at TEVTA Secretariat. Irfan was of the view that in the current year, TEVTA has imparted technical education to more than 198,000 students enrolled in 50 short courses. Recently, we had also started a driving course in collaboration with City Traffic Police Lahore, in which number of female students got admission, he told that meetings.

Chairman TEVTA further said that he wanted to award interest free loans to all passing out students. “If we will be able to do so by providing even half of our students interest free loans, this would change the fate of the country,” Irfan added.

Talking about unemployment, Irfan was of the view that most of the population is based on youth and there is biggest issue is the unemployment. If we wanted to eliminate terrorism from our country, then we must end unemployment, he vowed.

I have settle a target that a passing out student should get a job with salary of Rs 22 thousand to Rs 25 thousand and support his family, he said adding that skilled youth always play vital role in the development of any society and TEVTA will continue adding its part in it.

He also informed the meeting that when he took charge as a Chairman, the number of apprenticeship available for students was very few, but keeping in view the importance of practical work, has increased this number. More than 65 thousand students of TEVTA are getting apprenticeship in various industries. He added that many of them will be able to get job in the same organization where they are doing their apprenticeship.

He was of the view that a country can only have brighter future only if would prioritize the skilled and vocational education. He added that TEVTA will also initiate new courses as per market demand in future and will also ensure the quality and standard of training as per international level.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION