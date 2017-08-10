SM Line, Asia Pacific Carrier, Joins INTTRA Network

PARSIPPANY/SEOUL, Aug 8, 2017: INTTRA, the ocean container shipping industry’s largest neutral electronic transaction platform and information provider, and SM Line, one of the world’s newest and fastest-growing container shipping providers, today announced an agreement that will expand INTTRA’s reach in Korea and globally, while offering SM Linean advanced network to create value for its customers.

As a result of the new carrier partnership, INTTRA will provide service through SM Line’sintra-Asia and Asia-U.S. options, and others as the carrier expands.SM Line and its customers will benefit from INTTRA’s network to reduce manual bookings and increase SM Line’s ocean container bookings online.

“The addition of one of the fastest-growing Korean-based global container shippers to our network is welcome news” said Vijay Minocha, INTTRA’s President of Asia Pacific. “INTTRA’s suite of services will benefit SM Line through improved efficiency and visibility and by creating overall value for customers.”

SM Line is joining the world’s largest network of shippers, freight forwarders and carriers because it believes INTTRA’s vast network is the right partner to help them achieve both its growth and digital goals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION