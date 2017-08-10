Timely and effective disaster risk reduction measures is need of hour: DC Umerkot

UMERKOT: Timely and effective disaster risk reduction measures is need of our and for that all stakeholders should come forward, Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon Deputy Commissioner Umerkot shared in his concluding speech in one day consultative workshop on District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) here in Umerkot.

The adhoc and relief based approach results in temporary benefits but major factors remains usually unaddressed. The well coordinated and timely efforts always results better, so this is imperative to have an effective plan developed a plan with consent of stakeholders; he added.

Saroop Malhi Deputy Director from Social Welfare Department said that Govt has been trying its best to the emergencies but other stakeholders; NGOs, donors and private sector should come forward in building the resilience of vulnerable communities. This is another irony that in emergency, so many actors come forward but very few are seen at ground for rehabilitation and building resilience of communities. This will be more better if we contribute for reducing the factors of disaster and do the effective planning instead of extending support in relief, he added.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Mangrio shared that there was a need to develop comprehensive disaster mitigation plan for district Umerkot but this is good that at least, we shall have a mechanism to supplement and complement by all stakeholders with same understanding. Shewa Ram Suthar said that, this workshop was organized by Association for Water, Applied Education and Renewable Energy (AWARE) Umerkot, in collaboration with District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under shifting the power project and we have one cause to make sure that effective planning is done at district level. This plan will be uploaded on a website developed for DDMA Umerkot as stakeholders concerned can access easily, he added.

Ali Akber Rahimoon said that Umerkot is a disaster prone district; flash floods and drought both are major risks of area. Flash floods of 2011 and recent droughts show that DDMA should be active and updated plan must be there to initiative pre, during and post disaster activities without any difficulty. “Emergency preparedness and Response Plan (EPRP)” draft is developed by district administration and there is need to assure the participation of District Council and place a vibrant system for timely response, he added.

Dr. Hemji from the health department said that AWARE has initiated to gather all the stakeholders at one platform at District level to functionalize DDMA, to finalize district mitigation preparedness” further he called a meeting with all stakeholder to reform the previous formed Committee by DDMA, we appreciate the efforts.

Journalist Mumtaz Araiser emphasized on sustainable development of drainage networks in barrage side of district Umerkot. He also identified that Dhoro lining process is good but that will a barrier in dewatering during floods in Bachaband area. He also urged the District Administration that for all development works, this should be assured that the infrastructure should be looked into with the parameters of disaster proof.

On the occasion, Gul Muneer Waljhari, Ghulam Mustafa Khoso, Murtaza Jokhio and others from AZRI PARC, RADO, TRDP, Right to Play, DHO Office, Right to Play, Aurat Foundation, HANDS, Plan Pakistan, Sami Foundation attended the workshop and shared their views.

This was also unanimously decided that for assuring effective coordination, District Administration will call a meeting of DDMA and participation of other relevant stakeholders will be assured to me on the same page of reducing the risk of disasters in the area.

