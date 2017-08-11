Celebrate Independence Day with Azaadi Sale – Get upto 70% Discounts

Double up your Independence Day celebration with YayvoAzaadi Sale, where you can get up to 70% Discounts and amazing deals which no one else can offer. It is 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, which we will be celebrating on 14 August 2017 and Yayvo.com is ready to gift every Pakistani with massive discounts and hard to resist offers on buying from their online store.

After Shopping Day, Gadgets Mania and #WhatThePriceYayvo is all set to please online shoppers with it exclusive campaign Azaadi Sale. The campaign will start on 13 August 2017 at 3:00PM and will end on 14thAugust 2017. If you are waiting too long to buy from the online store at huge discounted price then, make sure to visit Yayvo.com during Azaadi Sale and buy your all desired products.

What can you get on this Independence Day with YayvoAzaadi Sale?

It is the time of the year to upgrade your life style with the Azaadi Sale of up to 70% discounts on Smartphones, gadgets, household electronics items & appliances.

Wait! This offer doesn’t end here. You can fill your wardrobe with Pakistan’s top fashion brands clothes and fashion accessories on guaranteed lower price. Now, this is what we call perfect Independence Day Sale.

Avail Additional Discounts and Offers from Independence Day Sale

By shopping from Yayvo Independence Day Sale, You will also get exclusive gifts and discounted vouchers from campaign partners as well.

Avail additional discount of 30% by shopping with Meezan Bank Debit cards.

Avail additional discount of 20% by shopping with Silk Bank Credit cards.

Avail additional discount of 10% by shopping with Jazz Cash.

What you will get with every order you place on Independence Day Sale.

Free Lipton Green Tea Box

Free movie tickets from Cinepax; only if you order from Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.

Free Food Panda Vouchers; if your order is above than Rs 1000.

How to take Advantage of YayvoAzaadi Sale?

To make use of Yayvo Azaadi Sale deals and discounts, visit Yayvo.com during the Flash Deal timings and avail up to 70% discounts on your selected items.

So, mark your calendar for 13th and 14th to experience most exciting Independence Day Sale. Make sure to subscribe Yayvo.com to stay updated throughout the Independence Day Sale.

Happy 70th Independence Day from Yayvo.com

