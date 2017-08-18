Flag Hoisting Ceremony in Riyadh – Pakistanis Celebrated 70th Independence day with Great National Fervor

RIYADH: Pakistanis in Riyadh celebrated the landmark 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with great national fervor. The celebrations commenced with the graceful flag hoisting ceremony that was highly attended by the embassy officials, representatives of Pakistani armed forces, leaders and members of Pakistani community including a large numbers of men, women and children at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh.

Pakistani Ambassador Khan Hasham bin Saddique hoisted the national flag. A special contingent of Pakistani military band performed live for the first time ever in the embassy and played the national anthem during the flag hoisting ceremony.

Head of Chancery Sardar Muhammad Khattak ably conducted the flag hoisting ceremony and the formal program, soon after the ceremony that begins with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Naimatullah.

Second secretary Saifullah reads out the message of President Mamnoon Hussain, “Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences. Let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of our nation by turning despondency into hope in order to celebrate freedom in its true sense”.

Second Secretary Shahid Iqbal delivers the message of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, “Its need of the hour to strengthen the state institutions so that they can play their prescribed role within the limits of law and the constitution, the recent successful transition of power is such an example that we are moving in the right direction, As a nation our national interests are greater than our differences”.

Ambassador Khan congratulated the Pakistanis in his speech, “These are historic moments as we are celebrating the 70th Independence day of our beloved country, today we must remember the great sacrifices of our elders, we must adhere the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Our nation is on the path of success”, Khan said.

Speaking about the Pak-Saudi relations the Ambassador has said, “The brotherly relations of the two countries are at its best, we are so grateful to our host country for their usual cooperation, we value our friendship with Saudi Arabia and further wish to take our relations to the greater strength”, he added.

The graceful program comes to an end with the prayers for the prosperity of the country. A sumptuous traditional breakfast of Halwa Puri were served to the guests by the embassy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION