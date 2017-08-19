Marriott Courtyard Celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day

RIYADH: Pakistani community working in Marriott Courtyard hotel Riyadh Olaya, celebrated Pakistan’s 70th independence anniversary. Pakistani Community Welfare Attaché Mehmood Latif graced the occasion as the chief guest, he was representing H.E. Ambassador Khan Hasham Bin Saddique. The event was highly attended and celebrated by various nationalities working in the hotel.

Speaking on the occasion Adel Jubran, the General Manager and Mohamed El-Shafei, the director of Sales and Marketing extended his Gratitude to the Pakistani associates and the honorable guest Mehmood Latif.

Latif, thanked and appreciate the goodwill gesture of the hotel management, “I feel immense pleasure to attend this gracious ceremony, Pakistan is the fastest growing economy in the region, our economic indicators are upwards and we are emerging in the new era with the CPEC project that has lot to offers to the world”, he said.

“Expatriate Pakistanis proved themselves as one of the bests among others at all levels and they had played a vital role in the development of Saudi Arabia”, Latif added.

Marriott Courtyard has presented a memento shield to H.E. Ambassador Khan Hasham bin Saddique that was received by CWA Mehmood Latif. A special cake with Pakistani flag was cut on the occasion to mark the landmark 70th anniversary to add the patriotic zeal in their celebration. Abdul Rahman Gulam, Tahir Noman, Syed Fazail and Naureen Imran greeted attendees and thanked them all for being there for the auspicious occasion to observe Pakistan’s national day with great enthusiasm.

